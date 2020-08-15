TikTok superstar Addison Rae's account was hacked and deleted temporarily.

Addison's account boasts 55.6 million followers with over 3.3 billion favorites, and is the second most popular account on the platform. On Friday (August 14), however, a hacker took over the account and mysteriously changed her handle to “joeandzak1” and her bio to “plugwalkjoe zak n crippin."

Because of the hack, TikTok banned her account for violations of their community guidelines, according to a screenshot from the TikTok Shade Room Instagram account.

Addison addressed the hack via Twitter. "My TikTok is hacked," she wrote alongside a sad face. Later she added, "Why am I crying?"

After Addison Rae began trending on Twitter amid the account deletion, the social media influencer shared a link to recourse for major issues going on in the world and how people can help.

Thankfully, hours after it was disabled, Addison's account was restored and she gained control over the account once again. Her username was changed back to "addisonre."

See her tweets, below.

See how social media reacted, below.