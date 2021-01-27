Ben & Jerry’s delivered one of the company’s all-time favorite flavors to its dairy-free ice cream lovers: Phish Food. The flavor has been an iconic staple for the company since partnering with the band Phish in 1997 to concoct one of the most indulgent flavors offered. The classic Phish Food contains the popular fish-shaped chocolates, caramel and marshmallow swirls, and an ocean of chocolatey ice cream. The non-dairy rendition is an almond milk base with gelatin-free marshmallows, making it a perfect treat for plant-based or vegan eaters.

Phish Food is an All-Time Phan Favorite

Non-dairy Phish Food can be found on the freezer shelves nationwide next to Ben & Jerry’s other almond milk ice creams including Caramel Almond Brittle, Cherry Garcia, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Ben & Jerry’s also offers another type of non-dairy ice cream that’s a Sunflower Butter base. The most recent flavor is Change the Whirled, released in partnership with racial justice advocate, NFL player, and vegan, Colin Kaepernick. The sunflower butter line-up contains familiar favorites like “Milk” & Cookies and Mint Chocolate Chip.

Ben & Jerry’s first released its original Phish Food with the Band Phish and is promoting its revamped non-dairy alternative by launching the Strange Design Contest with the band and artist Jim Pollock. The competition will benefit the Waterwheel Foundation, a nonprofit that helps to clean Lake Champlain, and will award one lucky participant the Phish Food Non-Dairy Prize Pack. The award package contains a one year supply of Ben & Jerrys, Phish Tickets (for a concert once safer gatherings are possible), originally signed artwork by Pollock, and $2000 cash. With “Cows on Vacation” as the theme, the Strange Design Contest opens on January 27th for Phish admirers of all varieties.

Participants interested in submitting to the contest must download Pollack’s line art and create a piece of art around the “Cows on Vacation” theme. To submit, participants submit their art on Twitter or Instagram hashtagged with #StrangeDesign Contest on February 28, 2021. Winners will be announced on March 18, 2021.

Phish Food may be the latest addition to the cast of plant-based ice creams, but with Ben & Jerry’s momentum and public dedication to sustainable options, it looks like the company will continue to develop dairy-free new and familiar favorite flavors. Phish Food can be found among the growing list of plant-based indulgences from between $4.39 and $5.99. For Phish lovers, this is a moment to rejoice, and a look into the future of plant-based desserts.