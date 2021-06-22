During Billie Eilish’s recent Rolling Stone interview, the superstar discussed her journey with plant-based eating while baking vegan cookies. The singer-songwriter met with Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos to explore Eilish’s rise to fame and reinvention. Eilish also spent time discussing what ethical reasons motivated her to leave meat behind and promote veganism not only for herself but for her fans.

While talking to Spanos, Eilish made her homemade vegan cookies. The vegan, gluten-free peanut butter-and-chocolate chip cookies come from an old recipe printout that Eilish returns to whenever she is sad, explaining that baking them was a “therapeutic thing” for her. The star goes on to make the old plant-based recipe for the duration of the interview.

Eilish frequently references her veganism during lifestyle interviews, claiming that it has become a centerpiece of her life. Most recently, the singer talked about her initial plunge into veganism. Eilish typically references ethical concerns as her driving force for adopting a plant-based diet.

“I am vegan. I’ve been vegan for - damn - seven years,” the 19-year-old told Orlando Bloom during her Vogue interview. “I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry which I already knew about… But once you know about that kind of thing and you see it, it’s really hard to go back. And now, even though I have lots of friends who eat dairy and meat and I never want to tell anybody what to do - I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going off in the animal world and not doing anything about it.”

Eilish joins her mother Maggie Baird in promoting vegan eating through her charitable non-profit Support + Feed. The organization works to combat food insecurity that follows the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joined by other celebrity supporters such as Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, the mother-daughter duo worked with My Friend’s Place, a non-profit based in Los Angeles that helps homeless LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

“It’s incredible to believe that what we started as a COVID crisis response to help people experiencing food insecurity by purchasing meals from small plant-based restaurants, has grown to be a real movement,” Baird said. “What we imagined as a few months worth of effort became a year of full-time volunteering for so many and now, as we have seen the pact that receiving this nourishing, delicious food has had for people and also knowing that every plant-based meal we serve has a positive impact on climate change, we are more committed than ever!”

Support + Feed now operates out of New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. with plans to continue expanding to other cities across the United States.