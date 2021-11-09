BREAKING: Junkyard Fire In Southwest Philadelphia

If you are in the Philadelphia area, you might see heavy smoke in the sky. There have been reports of a Junk Yard fire that is creating a cloud of smoke throughout the city.

This is the second junkyard fire in the past week in west Philadelphia. According to NBC Philadelphia, the fire happened last week at the junkyard on the 4700 block of Merion Avenue.

Photo by Tyler L

Over 100 firefighters and medics are on the scene at 61st junkyard in Southwest Philadelphia. Apparently, two separate areas are burning creating black smoke. Metal and burning cars are creating the white smoke you may see.

The smoke from this current fire can be seen even in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. My boyfriend was able to capture pictures of the thick black smoke from his front porch.

Photo by Tyler L

The entire area has been shut down so if you need to pass by the area, you need to find an alternate route.

This story is developing.