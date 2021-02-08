Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Khloe K's maybe-baby news, Cardi B's robbery reward offer and more, below.

Cardi B Offers $10K Reward for Information Regarding Cousin's Robbery

Cardi B is offering a $10,000 reward for any information regarding a man who she claims robbed her cousin. The rapper says her cousin was robbed at gunpoint, and Cardi feels the police are not moving fast enough. (via Daily Mail)

Another Kardashian Baby for Khloe and Tristan?

After major cheating scandals and co-parenting through a pandemic, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been through quite a lot. Now, according to an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the two are apparently opening a new chapter: a second child.

Dating Americans Watch Hours of TV They Hate for Loved Ones

According to a new survey, 65 percent of Americans who are in a relationship say sitting through a TV show or movie they hate is a sign of true love. On average, people spend about four hours a week (or 408 hours a year, if you do the math) watching TV that they do not like out of love for their partner. 67 percent of those people say that they would rather not argue about it and just watch the show instead. (via SWNS Digital)

Casey Anthony Working on Documentary About the Death of Her Daughter

It's been more than a decade since the tragic death of Caylee Anthony. Casey Anthony, Caylee’s mother, was acquitted of her daughter’s death, and she now plans on making a documentary to commemorate her daughter. Producers say there will be “revelations” that will answer questions about the infamous trial. (via TMZ)

Dog Saves Owner’s Life

Sadie, a six-year-old New Jersey German Shepherd, is being hailed as a hero after she stayed by her owner’s side after he collapsed from a stroke. She licked his face to keep him awake and dragged him across the room so he could reach his cell phone, saving his life. Sadie is staying with family while her owner recovers, but they FaceTime every night. (via ABC 7)

Nick Cannon To Host Wild ‘N Out Again After Firing

Nick Cannon has been rehired to host Wild ‘N Out almost seven months after he was fired for making anti-Semitic remarks. Cannon has reportedly “apologized and taken responsibility for his comments” and has been educating himself. He is set to return for Season 16. (via TMZ)

UNO Card Game Getting Its Own Movie

The game UNO is being turned into an “action heist comedy” movie set in the underground hip-hop world. Rapper Lil Yachty is producing the film, in which he might also star. (via Hollywood Reporter)

Billie Eilish Shares New Music Video Behind-the-Scenes

Billie Eilish shared a new behind-the-scenes look at her “Therefore I Am” music video. Watch below:

Dua Lipa Reveals New Album Track List

Dua Lipa tweeted the track list for her new album, Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition, set to release Feb. 12.