Cardi B Is on OnlyFans

Cardi B has officially joined OnlyFans.

According to a press release, she joined OnlyFans "to release behind-the-scenes content, address ongoing rumors, share glimpses into her personal life, connect closer with her fans, and much more.” For only $4.99 a month you can get exclusive content from the rapper through the website.

Cardi confessed on Twitter that the original price of $10 per month for access to the account was too much and lowered it for her fans. "Ummm I did not know my Onlyfans was charging ten dollars," she tweeted. "I’m bringing it down to 4.99. Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week."

Although the platform is mostly used by sex workers, Cardi confirmed that she will not be showing off her body on the app. However, fans will get a behind the scenes look at her "WAP" music video featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

“I wanna know what my fans would like to see there, what type of content you guys want to see," she told her followers in an Instagram video. "We’ll be talking about personal stuff."

"Just straight up, real-life content s--t," she revealed. "You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life ... Imma [sic] be addressing certain s--t in there. Everything you wanna know, ask the question and it will be a topic on my OnlyFans."

Watch her announcement video, below.