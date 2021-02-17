From the director that brought you What the Health and Cowspiracy, a new documentary is in the works, aiming to shine a light on racial and food injustice at a time when racial disparities are driving the conversation in the US, and two big vegan celebrities have just been announced as executive producers. They're Trying to Kill Us directed by Keegan Kuhn and John Lewis is a documentary that focuses on "connecting the dots between diet, disease, poverty, systemic racism, and industry collusion, and NBA star Chris Paul and superstar Billie Eilish have just been revealed as two executive producers behind the movie.

The film highlights the systemic racism that has brought a disproportionate amount of fast food and alcohol into underserved communities, which ultimately causes death and disease. In the three-minute teaser trailer, Dr. Michael Greger explains that "The alcohol industry, fast-food industries, tobacco industries target communities of color."

They're Trying to Kill Us Reveals Two Celebrity Executive Producers

On a recent episode of Chuck Carroll's podcast The Exam Room, co-director John Lewis (also known as Badass Vegan) announced the two celebrity executive producers. “I can actually announce now are executive producers are two amazing people within the vegan community: One being Chris Paul, who has been very vocal with social justice issues and veganism. The second one is Billie Eilish who has also been very vocal about social justice and veganism. So, I’m very excited man.”

Paul and Eilish are not the only well-known vegans who will be featured in They're Trying to Kill Us–The trailer features notable vegans like Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Dr. Michael Greger as well as celebrities like Maggie Q, Raury, Mya, John Salley, Dame Dash, Ne-Yo and more.

Although there's no word on an exact release date, the documentary, which is four years in the making, is said to debut in the coming months on a streaming platform. The film's website shares a bit of what we can expect They're Trying to Kill Us to cover, explaining that "the aim of the film is to encourage critical thought about justice by highlighting Hip Hop artists and activists who speak about injustice in all its forms. The film addresses food access and food deserts, nutritional and environmental racism, diet-related diseases, racial disparities of disease, government corruption, animal cruelty, climate change, and ultimately how the influence of Hip Hop will save the world."