Chrissy Teigen Gets Tattoo to Honor Late Son Jack Following Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen got a poignant new tattoo to honor her late son, Jack.

On Saturday (October 31), the cookbook author shared a photo of her new wrist tattoo via Instagram during a date night with her husband, John Legend. The ink features her son's name in script handwriting on the inside of her right wrist.

The tattoo sits by another piece which honors her husband. Teigen also has two tattoos for their children, Luna and Miles, that connect on her right forearm.

See the Instagram Story, below.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram Story

In early October, the couple revealed that they lost their third child due to pregnancy complications.

"He will always be Jack to us," Teigen wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack: I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."