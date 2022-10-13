POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The comedian who chugged a beer after it was thrown at her head during her set will not be pressing charges against the man who threw it, according to police.

It happened while Ariel Elias was mid-set at Uncle Vinnies Comedy Club on Saturday night when. She had just had a back-and-forth with a female heckler over national politics.

"I could just tell by your jokes you voted for Biden," the heckler said. Elias retorted, "I can tell by the fact that you're still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump."

A few moments later, a beer can smacked against the wall behind her. The entire exchange was caught on video and went viral on every major social media platform.

Heckler who threw beer facing charges?

Despite how close the aluminum missile came to her head, Point Pleasant Beach police confirmed that the comedian has chosen not to pursue charges. Elias explained her decision to Newsweek.

"The club is pressing charges against him," Elias said. "I'm not, because, in order to do that, I would have to return to Point Pleasant Beach, and I'm not doing that unless someone pays me to."

Police said in a statement that they have spoken to Elias. They informed her that the incident was being documented and that she could "sign a complaint if she changed her mind."

WATCH: Comedian chugs beer after Trump supporter throws can at NJ club

Club owner Dino Ibelli told New Jersey 101.5 that the heckler's husband threw the beer can. Ibelli is pursuing charges against the man and expects a lesser offense such as "criminal mischief." He added that the heckler and her husband, who have not been publicly identified, are banned for life.

Heckler boosts Ariel Elias's career

In the days since the near-miss, Elias has gained over 100,000 Twitter followers. She has also been interviewed by several national media outlets, boosting her profile.

The incident has also earned her another gig at Uncle Vinnies. She is scheduled to return in April.

Before then, Elias may appear on late-night television. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel gave Elias "five stars" for the beer chug and an invite to his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

