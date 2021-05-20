‘CSI’ Is Back In First Revival Teaser

After 337 episodes, plus three spinoffs, you would think there would be no stories left to tell for CSI. But hey, technology keeps improving. Forensic science keeps getting more, uh, science-y. So six years after CSI: Crime Scene Investigation first left the air, it’s back with several members of its original cast plus a bunch of new characters in a revived CSI: Vegas.

In the first teaser for the series, you’ll see William Petersen and Jorja Fox, along with their characters Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. The official site describes it as “a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began, where Petersen and Fox will join forces with a new team lead by Paula Newsome.” Watch the trailer below:

Also returning for the new CSI is Wallace Langham as David Hodges plus Paul Guilfoyle, who will appear as a special guest on several episodes. Here’s the new show’s official synopsis:

Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). Roby's team is made up of Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon), and Hugo Ramirez (Mel Rodriguez).

CSI: Vegas premieres this fall and will air Wednesday nights at 10PM ET on CBS.

