Demi Lovato Addresses Taylor Swift’s Political Activism: ‘You’re Damned If You Do, You’re Damned If You Don’t’

Demi Lovato spoke out about Taylor Swift being vocal about politics.

The “Confident” singer spoke with CNN ahead of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance of her politically charged new song, "Commander in Chief."

"You're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't," Lovato admitted, with regards to celebrities revealing who they're voting for. "You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying ... For years she got trashed because she wasn't taking a stance and wasn't standing up for these rights, and she kind of took a back seat and now she's become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that, too."

"It's just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you," the singer added. "To me, that's using my platform to speak out about the things that I see that are wrong."

Lovato also said that she wanted to write or speak with President Donald Trump about his beliefs before writing "Commander in Chief."

"There's been so many times that I've wanted to write the President a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions," she shared. "And then I thought, I don't really actually want to do that and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me."

As for Swift, the singer revealed on social media that she will be voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

"I spoke to V Magazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president," Swift wrote alongside the cover of the magazine and a photo of her posing with Biden and Harris cookies. "So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting Kamala Harris by yelling at the T.V. a lot. And I also have custom cookies."