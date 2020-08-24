My introduction to plant-based eating began with curiosity: People I knew and respected in the food world were advocating for it, big time, and I, as a writer and lover of food, decided to investigate. I’d check it out, get a story, somehow survive and then move on. The fact that said investigation and the subsequent story transformed me into a dedicated, mostly plant-based eater had me all the more curious.

My physical health was fine. No medical conditions. No need to lose weight or desire to look younger (though both were results: Bonus!). So why was I enthusiastically continuing with the mostly plant-based diet beyond my expected experimentation phase?

Does Eating Well Equal Being Well?

It occurred to me that while I might have been fine physically, my mental health was not in great shape. The intersection of middle age and profound personal challenges had me suffering. A lot. And then came COVID, and more personal challenges heaped on top of the pile. Awesome. It was almost comical (not in a Ha-Ha way!) all that I had going on, but somehow I felt more and more grounded as the days and weeks and months passed.

As time went on, I started to suspect that my new plant-based eating habits were inspired in large part by the wellness it provided me mentally. My mother used to talk to our plants, claiming that doing so made her happy; maybe eating plants was having the same effect on me?

Mental health is murky territory, especially for amateurs, so I decided to run my theory by some experts.

Experts Weigh in on the Link Between Diet and Mental Health

Dr. Jeffrey Morrison, of The Morrison Center in Manhattan, is both an MD and a CDN (Certified Dietary Nutritionist). He’s also a successful author and widely recognized leader in the field of integrative medicine with an emphasis on nutrition (and a really nice guy). We spoke on the phone, and I ran my theory of eating well and being well by him. He agreed.

“Plant proteins, such as whole grains and starchy vegetables and legumes, can keep blood sugars in the right zones, preventing swings in adrenaline that trigger the nervous system into ‘fight or flight’ mode,” Dr. Morrison said. “So it’s really a matter of keeping blood sugar at a point where stress hormones, such as adrenaline, aren’t aggravated.”

His point made sense. Being chill is one of the defining characteristics of vegans or vegetarians, from my perspective, and there certainly has to be a balance that comes from not having adrenaline randomly triggered by, ya know, lunch. Cool. I thanked Dr. Morrison for his time and went in search of another expert.

Lindsay Wengler is a Registered Dietitian (RD) and a CDN. I found her on Instagram as @nutrizionista.in.cucina, and her credentials and Italian bonafide inspired me to reach out. She also happens to practice in NYC, so we met for a very professional Spritz to talk about my theory.

Processed Foods Can Negatively Impact Mood

“Food not only supplies the calories and macro-nutrients needed to fuel the body’s basic functions, but it also provides a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that contribute to our overall well-being and mental health,” Lindsay told me between sips. “People often tell me that they feel better when following a healthier diet or when they cut back on processed foods - and this is with good reason. The foods we eat (or don’t eat) influence our energy and mood.”

Lindsay also explained that there are now a number of studies that connect gut function to brain function. Basically, a healthy digestive system, which you have when eating plant-based, does stuff (sorry; I was having a Spritz!) that improves mood and overall mental health. I’d like to add having a Spritz to that theory, but completely in an unofficial capacity.

How You Eat Can Also Impact Well Being

So, at this point, I felt like my argument was clinically sound, supported by two reputable professionals using a combination of science and logic. I also, though, had another sense of eating well equals being well that was not directly related to plant-based eating, necessarily, but related to the conscientious act of how we eat that is certainly related to the diet. I asked Lindsay about any benefits of eating with other people as a communal act (something I adore).

“Oh, yes,” she agreed. “How we eat plays an important role in mental health as well. Mindful eating patterns have become increasingly popular in our busy world. Small steps such as limiting distractions like cellphones, television, and other technology can increase the enjoyment of meals and decrease anxiety. Mediterranean lifestyle practices - preparing and sharing food with others - can contribute to a sense of community and satisfaction that enhances our mental well-being. For sure.”

It reminded me of something Dr. Morrison had said along similar lines. “I 1000% believe that eating with other people, in a communal manner, as opposed to everyone staring at a screen of some sort, makes a difference in our well-being,” he had told me. “The pacing of the meal slows down in a social setting, as opposed to when eating alone or not collectively when we tend to rush through our meal which triggers stress hormones.”

Boom! I should have been a doctor. Or a nutritionist. Oh, well. I guess I’ll just keep writing and eating well and being well as a result, despite the challenges.

Hopefully, other people will do the same.