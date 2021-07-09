Chick-Fil-A might not be the easiest fast-food restaurant to visit, but if you are in the South it is almost inevitable that you’ll end up at one of the chain’s abundant locations. Even though the chicken-dominated menu leaves little room for the plant-based eaters, with some guidance and some modifications most locations will work with you to get a plant-based meal.

Eventually, consumers can hope that Chick-Fil-A will follow in the footsteps of its competitors that have begun experimenting with plant-based chicken such as KFC and McDonalds. While other fast-food companies plan to roll out vegan chicken, Chick-Fil-A has stayed silent on the subject. For your visit to a location, here is a complete guide to help you order plant-based when you visit a Chick-Fil-A, but eventually we hope to see the signature chicken sandwich get a plant-based alternative.

Take Note: As Chick-Fil-A is not a vegan restaurant, be aware of cross-contamination that can occur in shared cooking spaces like fryers or grills. If you have any reservations about potential cross-contamination, ask the manager at your local restaurant for clarity.

Vegan Dressings and Sauces at Chick-Fil-A

For substitutions, it is important to know what dressings and sauces are vegan. To complete a fast-food experience, it’s essential to order the right sauces to supplement the sauces that contain animal products. Here is a complete list of the dressing that contains zero animal-based ingredients.

Fry Sauces

Barbecue

Polynesian

Sweet & Tangy

Ketchup

Mustard

Salad Dressings

Light Balsamic Dressing

Chili Lime Vinaigrette Dressing

Light Italian Dressing

Vegan Entrees at Chick-Fil-A

Grilled Cool Wrap

The Cool Wrap can be made vegan easily when you remove the chicken and cheese. The light lunch option comes packed with green leaf lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage within a rolled flour flatbread. The cool wrap can be dressed with either vegan vinaigrette or Light Italian Dressing. For a little extra flavor, you can throw in some signature Polynesian or Barbecue sauce.

Grilled Market Salad

The Market Salad can be made vegan friendly by removing the blue cheese and the chicken. The salad blends sweet and savory flavors with a delicious variety of fruit including strawberries, blueberries, and apples on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce and baby greens. The salad is best eaten with Light Balsamic Vinaigrette or Light Italian Dressing.

Spicy Southwest Salad

Recommended by Chick-Fil-A for either lunch or dinner, the Spicy Southwest Salad is stacked with grape tomatoes, roasted corn, poblano chiles, red bell peppers, and black beans. The toppings sit on top of a bed of mixed greens and Chick-Fil-A finishes the salad with Seasoned Tortilla Strops and Chili Lime Pepitas. We recommended getting the Chili Lime Vinaigrette to substitute the Creamy Salsa dressing, and make sure you remove both the cheese blend and the chicken.

Vegan Sides

Waffle Fries

Kale Crunch Side

Breakfast Snacks at Chick-Fil-A

Chick-Fil-A breakfast is typically best for a quick snack and a coffee. One of the most surprising parts about Chick-Fil-A is the quality of the coffee. When running around early in the morning, consider grabbing a fruit cup, some hashbrowns, and a freshly brewed cup of coffee. Get any of the vegan sauces to complement the hashbrowns or just enjoy the crispy, savory snack on its own.

Fruit Cup

Hashbrown

Plain Sunflower Multigrain Bagel

Vegan Drinks at Chick-Fil-A

Fresh Lemonade

Sweet Tea