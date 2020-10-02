Instead of adding your regular smoothie mix of bananas, strawberries, plant-protein, and non-dairy milk, switch up your go-to smoothie with this festive blend. This creamy butternut squash protein shake is the perfect nutritious breakfast containing whole foods like butternut and cauliflower, and the shake takes on the autumnal notes of cinnamon, dates, and is topped with optional crunchy granola for a sweet finish. Visit your local grocery store or farmer's market and pick up fresh squash and cauliflower, grab your blender, and make yourself the perfect healthy breakfast, easy snack, or pre-workout shake.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino

Why we love it: When you're bored of your go-to smoothie and want to switch up the ingredients, this shake is the way to go since it's veggie-based, healthy, and still tastes sweet. This shake is made with fresh butternut and cauliflower two vegetables that are in prime season right now.

Make it for: Breakfast, a healthy snack, a pre-workout shake that will boost your energy levels and help kick start your day.

Cook Time: 30 mins

Total Time: 30 mins

Message From the Recipe Developer: "Creamy butternut squash based protein shake sweetened with dates and topped with cookie crumbles. Perfect for a fall or winter-inspired breakfast or snack."