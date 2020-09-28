Pumpkin spice is the most popular seasonal drink sold at coffee shops. Starbucks was the first to introduce the pumpkin spice latte to customers in 2003, and the drink remains one of it's best sellers during the fall season. This creamy, warm, autumnal drink is the perfect way to embrace the change of season and feel comfortable with each sip.

There are thousands of pumpkin-spiced latte recipes on the internet and The Beet found a vegan version, made with oat milk, pumpkin puree, and maple syrup for sweetness. The traditional pumpkin spice latte contains dairy, heavy cream, and is much higher in calories than this recipe. There are 88 calories per serving in this recipe and a grande Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks is 380 calories. So, now you can enjoy the perfect fall drink in the comfort of your own home, and still feel your healthiest. All you will need is 5 minutes to prep, and one minute to heat up your fall-inspired masterpiece. Enjoy!

Message From the Recipe Developer: "This creamy and delicious homemade vegan pumpkin spice latte is full of fall flavor and is faster to make than ordering one at Starbucks! Made with real, dairy-free, and vegan ingredients, this pumpkin spice latte is the perfect cozy fall morning drink!"

Recipe Developer: Brittney, @thebananadiaries

Why we love it: Drinking pumpkin spiced lattes are part of the fall traditions for most people. This recipe is delicious, smooth, and much healthier than the store-bought or café versions. You will love the naturally sweet taste with every sip. Cheers to the new season!

Make it for: Anytime during the day when you want to feel festive and comforted. Because there is caffeine in the blend, it's best to sip lattes in the morning!

Prep Time: 5 minute

Cook Time: 1 minute

Total Time: 6 minutes