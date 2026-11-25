A popular shoe store, in a bustling local shopping center, has closed for good. I bet you're going to be surprised.

Famous Footwear in Nassau Park Pavilion has closed permanently

It's Famous Footwear in Nassau Park Pavilion on Route 1 in West Windsor. Am I the only one who was shocked to see that the store has closed? I went to get a new pair of boots to wear to Thanksgiving dinner with my family and couldn't believe that the store was empty, and the sign already down from the building I don't even remember seeing any "Going out of business signs." Sigh. I loved that store. The prices were reasonable and it had a big selection.

READ MORE: Wayfair Retail Store Coming Soon to Nassau Park Pavilion

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

The parent company has closed several stores without warning

Curious as to what happened, I did an online search which revealed that the parent company is "adjusting its store footprint in response to consumer behavior."

The Bensalem location closed for good too

The West Windsor location isn't the only one that closed. In the "What's Up Bensalem?" Facebook group, someone posted a picture of the town's empty store and wondered what happened. Commenters were surprised saying they had just shopped their weeks before. There was one handwritten sign on the door that simply said, "Store Closed." There were no warning about the closure, just workers emptying the store, another commenter said. Usually we get plenty of warning when stores are going to close, and there are sales leading up to its last day. Not this time.

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Thankfully, there's another Famous Footwear store nearby. It's located in Hamilton Marketplace, near Kohl's, on Route 130 North in Hamilton Township.

For more details about the company's plan going forward, click here.