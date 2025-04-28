If you’re on track to live a healthy lifestyle, fresh, quality food is so essential.

Whether you’re preparing a home-cooked meal or just going into the fridge for a quick snack, the quality of your groceries plays a huge role in your overall well-being.

In Jersey City, residents have access to a ton of grocery stores, each offering different selections and standards.

However, not all grocery stores are at the same level of quality. If you’re on a health journey, you’re going to want to know which grocery stores in New Jersey you need to avoid.

Solitaired just posted a recent survey that used Google reviews for over 3000 grocery stores across 100 cities to find the best and worst stores when it comes to the quality of the food.

Which Jersey City, NJ, grocery stores are rated the worst for food quality?

Morton Williams Supermarkets

Morton Williams Supermarkets is located at 105 River Dr., Jersey City, NJ.

This grocery store was ranked number one out of the worst grocery stores in America when it comes to food quality.

D-Mart Supermarket

D-Mart Supermarket is located at 3000 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

This grocery store is not far behind the absolute worst in the country, and it came in at number two on the list. It seems, according to Google, it is now closed.

These are the two grocery stores that need improvement in New Jersey. It’s essential for customers to know the quality of food that they’re buying so that hopefully everyone can have access to better groceries.

