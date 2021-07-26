Hailey Bieber had us convinced that one day she might lean into a vegan diet after she announced that she was "trying to transition over to eating mostly plant-based” exactly one year ago on Instagram. Now, her health plans have come to fruition: The supermodel and wife to Justin Bieber recently told her 36 million Instagram followers she is meat-free and has "never felt better."

Bieber shared the plant-forward news on her story along with a gluten-free (maybe vegan) lemon poppyseed cake and latte. “Over the past two and half months I completely cut meat (other than fish) out of my daily eating and have been sticking to more vegetarian/vegan dishes, I have never felt better, [I] feel so clear and energetic, [and I'm] just sharing this for anyone who may be thinking about cutting out meat," she wrote. See her original post below.

Hailey Beiber Started Eating More Vegan Two Years Ago

Bieber experimented with plant-based foods back in 2019 when she tried her first plant-based burger from Monty's Good Burger, a fast-food chain based in Los Angeles. She loved the meal so much she posted a photo of it and captioned it, "Unbelievable vegan food."

However, it wasn't until 2020 when adopting a plant-based lifestyle really piqued Bieber's interest after she watched the documentary, The Game Changers, which highlights vegan athletes and features some of the greatest, strongest players in the world. She felt inspired to learn more about the advantages of plant-based living and went as far as asking fans for other movie and book recommendations in her Instagram story.

But, at the time Bieber wasn't ready for any kind of commitment and acknowledged that her diet transition is a work-in-progress. “So I’m not vegan or vegetarian." However, plant-based efforts have been made on her part: "I will say over the last week or so I have tried some of the most unbelievable vegan food I’ve ever had, and I want to keep exploring plant-based!"

That's not to say Beiber hasn't come a long way: The supermodel was notorious for eating burgers on-set, likely from In-and-Out or Shake Shack, and even admitted she wanted the recipe for the "Shake Shacks Special Sauce" in a 2019 interview with Vogue. For most of her early life, meat was an essential part of her diet and at one point she said, "trust me, I love a good picanha," (a Bralizan cut of beef) referring to her roots.

Up until the recent reveal, Bieber posted all kinds of foodie pictures (vegan and non-vegan) that included vegetable sushi, green smoothies, and her favorite snack," RipVan waffles, a vegetarian European dessert made with only 3 grams of sugar, and said: "These are another level."

While we cheer on Bieber for leaning into a plant-based lifestyle we're curious to see if she has an impact on the household: Justin we're looking at you. After all, his newest popular song is all about peaches.