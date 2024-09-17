Another local restaurant is closing its doors for good.

Boy, if this isn't a sign of the times, I don't know what is.

Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic began a few years ago, the restaurant industry has taken a beaten.

Restaurants have had to deal with new rules and restrictions, a labor shortage, rising food costs, and diners staying home because it's too expensive to go out.

It seems like I'm constantly hearing about more great, local restaurants shutting down.

This time it's Hamilton Tap & Grill (Mercer County).

It will be closing its doors, but it's not all bad news.

Manager, Joe Burns told me he's excited about the future.

There will be new ownership and a new concept, a higher-end steakhouse, to take its spot on Route 130 North in Hamilton Township.

These changes will most likely start to happen in the next month or so.

The restaurant will be closing in a few weeks to undergo renovations.

I don't know about you, but I plan to go to Hamilton Tap & Grill for one last dinner.

It is such a great place with great food.

I've had many family dinners there.

I've celebrated milestones there.

I've caught up with old friends there.

I'll miss it, but am excited for the new place.

Burns is staying on as manager, so you're in good hands.

Burns says the new restaurant will serve the best steaks, Italian cuisine, seafood, including fresh fish, and more.

As soon as I get any more details, I'll pass them along.

