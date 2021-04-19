Hard Rock Atlantic City Hosting a Hiring Event Tuesday

If you're looking for a new full time, part time, or seasonal gig, pull out your resume and head to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City this Tuesday.

Hard Rock is hosting a hiring event to recruit new employees on Tuesday, April 20th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Hard Rock Live.

The hotel and casino recommends registering for the event before attending.

Some of the positions Hard Rock is looking to fill include electrician, landscaper, cashier, locksmith, spa manager, social media marketing, and even a pilot!

It's gotta be the most rockin' place to work at the Jersey shore, even if you just want to be part of the 'on call' staff. As Atlantic City begins to come back to life as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, it's also probably an exciting time to become part of the Hard Rock team.

