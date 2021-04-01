We can all hope the Dunkin’ Donuts will one day roll out a vegan donut, but for now, the coffee giant still has yet to take the plunge. Even though we're waiting in anticipation for this dairy-free treat, Dunkin’s menu holds a fair number of plant-based menu items with expectations that it will continue to grow. The soaring popularity that the company found after partnering with Beyond Meat could lead Dunkin into a new territory of vegan alternatives.

The most reliable vegan Dunkin menu item is, of course, the coffee. The quick-service coffee shop provides almond milk and oat milk for any specialty drink on the menu, but not without the upcharge. If you need a coffee on the go, Dunkin Donuts is becoming the perfect place for the plant-based consumer to drive-thru and grab a snack and coffee in a pinch.

What Food to Order at Dunkin

A food trend that’s almost impossible to get away from finally reached Dunkin’ Donuts: The company launched its new Avocado Toast, which consists of an avocado spread made with avocado, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, served on Dunkin’s toasted Sourdough Bread, and topped with everything bagel seasoning. The quick-service take on the indescribably popular breakfast and brunch item hit menus at only $2.99. The affordable and delicious snack is fully plant-based and is just the latest of a growing list of vegan options. For breakfast on the go, the Avocado Toast is the superior item to pair with your coffee of choice.

2. Hashbrowns

Dunkin hashbrowns are the perfect savory snack when you just need a little something to accompany your iced coffee. Unlike many other fast-food hashbrowns, Dunkin Donuts flavors its potato snack with a special spice blend. Other than the quick-to-order coffee, the hashbrowns remain one of the main reasons to love Dunkin Donuts in the morning. You may have to order two sides of the hashbrowns, but you won’t regret it.

3. Bagels

The donuts and baked goods may not be available for plant-based patrons (yet!), but Dunkin’s bagel selection has many vegan options. Dunkin’ Donut features Cinnamon Raisin, Everything, Multigrain, Plain, and Sesame bagels, and even though the cream cheese is dairy-based, there are other options for spreads. Some people suggest bringing the bagels home or adding your own tofu cream cheese, but if you’ve got places to go then ask to get the bagel with the avocado spread or peanut butter. You can also add a Beyond Meat Sausage Patty to the bagel, and the final product is a delicious off-menu avocado bagel sandwich.

4. Beyond Sausage Sandwich

Dunkin Donut partnered with Beyond Meat to bring one of the first meat-free breakfast sandwiches to the market. The sandwich may not come fully plant-based, but when you ask for the sandwich without eggs and cheese, it will be fully vegan. Although without the cheese and egg the sandwich is only the muffin and Beyond Sausage, at most stores you can easily order it with the new avocado spread or top it off with some ketchup and hashbrowns.

Even though the sandwich is a good first move for the company, there’s plenty of room for growth in regards to Dunkin Donut’s plant-based cheese or egg alternatives. After introducing such a popular plant-based sausage substitute, we can imagine that Dunkin’s sights are set for a more encompassing plant-based sandwich.

The Beyond Sauce Sandwich can also be ordered on an English Muffin or bagel. The special trick that many Dunkin regulars experiment with is adding the beloved hashbrowns to the Beyond Sausage Sandwich.

5. Quaker Oatmeal with Dried Fruit

An easy option for a quick breakfast is Dunkin’s Quaker Multigrain Brown Sugar Oatmeal cup that comes topped with dried fruit. The breakfast item can be made with hot water, almond milk, or oat milk. The oatmeal is available at most locations and when you want something lighter, it's a perfect choice.

Dairy-Free Drunks at Dunkin

Dunkin’s prized items are its coffee drinks. Whether it's drip coffee, a latte, Americano, macchiato, or the Chai Oatmilk Latte, any plant-based patron will be satisfied that all of these options can be easily made vegan. Dunkin’ offers two milk alternatives including the Almond Breeze almond milk and Planet Oat oat milk. The two can be made deliciously frothy (though I would always suggest the oat milk for frothed drinks), making the specialty drinks perfectly foamy.

When you want to indulge, grab a Chai Oatmilk Latte or Matcha Latte with oat milk. Some of the signature lattes contain syrups premixed with dairy, but you can feel safe ordering a latte with the Vanilla, Hazelnut, Blueberry, Mocha Swirl, Coconut, Toasted Almond, and Raspberry flavors.

The Future of Baked Goods

Dunkin Donuts CEO David Hoffman announced publicly that the company is talking about a future vegan donut option. We can sit patiently and wait for the plant-based dessert, but for now, there’s a number of good options for any vegan consumer. We hope to see Dunkin dive into this new territory even deeper.

All of Dunkin's Plant-Based Ingredients