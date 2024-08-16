Summer is officially wrapping up soon and it’s time to get up and check off the boxes on your summer bucket list!

There are so many amazing things to do right in our area and one of the best and biggest amusement parks in the Northeast is located right in Pennsylvania.

Of course, when we think of the biggest and grandest theme parks in the world we probably think of Walt Disney World in Florida, but when we’re talking in terms of the Northeast, this massive theme park takes the cake.

Hersheypark Is The Biggest Theme Park in The Northeast

If you’re looking for an amazing theme park experience right in Pennsylvania, start planning your trip to Hershey Pennsylvania.

This amazing theme park is located in the birthplace of Hershey’s Chocolate and it truly is one of the best theme parks I’ve ever been to in my life.

The park itself is full of amazing and thrilling rides plus you get to take at how Hershey’s makes their amazing chocolate.

No matter what candy or chocolate you're a fan of, they have it there.

It’s basically the real-life version of Candy Land and is so much fun no matter who you are or what age you are. Hersheypark has been around for 115 years and truly will be such a fun getaway for your family.

If you take a trip to this park, you have to go on the Hershey’s Chocolate Tour where you can hop in a cart and take a look at thousands of candies being made right in front of your eyes.

