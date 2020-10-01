When the going gets tough, it’s time to sit back, relax, and crack open a vegan Butterbeer. Yes, you read that right, Harry Potter fans, vegan-friendly Butterbeer has arrived. In 2018, there was a campaign on Change.org from U.S.-based The Protego Foundation, an animal rights nonprofit inspired by Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

While the U.S. version is yet to be updated (Butterbeers doled out at Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando still contain dairy but be patient, it's coming). Meanwhile, the U.K. version has now been altered to contain zero animal ingredients. According to The Protego Foundation’s co-founder Tylor Allan Starr, a vegan Butterbeer could also arrive in America in the future, courtesy of the petition, as VegNews recently reported.

In a video posted on YouTube, Starr unboxes and tastes the beautifully packaged brew. Detecting a “mapley butterscotch” smell, Starr narrates the audience through his imbibing experience, noting that it froths up as intended and noting the fruity and butterscotch notes. As he puts it in the toast “to magical creatures and liberation!” Watch the full video below.

To help save animals, you can make a donation to The Protego Foundation here. Those in the U.K. can purchase Butterbeer online here. Please tell all your friends over the pond to hop on their Quidditch sticks and bring some over.