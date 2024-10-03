Every year, a list is shared that ranks the top hospitals in New Jersey based on how well they take care of their patients.

Hospitals that don’t perform as well get lower grades, like a "D." This means they aren’t doing as well in important areas like patient safety.

These grades are based on patient feedback and facts, like how well the hospital follows safety rules, how quickly patients recover, and how they handle different health conditions.

The best hospitals are judged on things like cleanliness, how friendly and helpful the staff is, and if patients feel respected and well taken care of. The rankings also look at health information, such as how often patients get infections after surgery, like sepsis, which can happen if safety rules aren’t followed.

Hospitals with fewer problems and better safety systems get higher scores.

When you or someone you care about needs medical help, it’s important to know which hospitals are the safest.

Jersey City, New Jersey Hospital Receives 'D' Grade For Patient Safety

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a helpful tool that shows which hospitals are doing great and which need to improve.

According to the 2024 rankings, two hospitals in New Jersey earned a "D" grade, meaning they have some work to do to improve patient care.

CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital - Jersey City, New Jersey

CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital is located at 176 Palisade Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Based on the Spring 2024 reports, this hospital received a 'D' grade for patient safety based oon numerous things.

Patients have reported seeing a number of blood infections, blood leakage, serious breathing problems, and other dangerous events happening during their treatment at this hospital.

