How To Register To Vote, Request a Mail-In Ballot & More In New Jersey – #Vote2020

Your voice, your vote, in our democracy they matter. They make our community and our country stronger. So make your vote count. Get registered or learn how to vote by or on November 3 in New Jersey.

We have a guide to voting in New Jersey (including eligibility requirements, registration information, and instructions to vote by mail).

ELIGIBILITY:

In order to vote in the 2020 presidential election, you must be a US citizen, at least 18 years or older on Election Day, a resident of the county for 30 days before the election.

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE:

The registration deadline to vote in the next election is 21 days prior to Election Day.

REGISTER BY MAIL:

You can access forms by county on the NJ Divison of Elections website. They must be mailed back to your county clerk's offices by the deadline (21 days prior to Election Day).

These forms vary by county:

REGISTER IN PERSON:

Registration Application Forms are available from the Division of Elections, the Commissioners of Registration office in the County where you live or from your Municipal Clerk.

Registration forms are also available at the Division of Motor Vehicle offices.

You can also register to vote at the same time you are applying for assistance or service at some of the state's agencies including WIC, the Office of Disability Services, and more. Click here for more details.

VOTE BY MAIL:

A voter may vote by mail by completing the Application for Vote by Mail Ballot (listed below) and returning the application to their County Clerk. Pay close attention to the deadlines (listed below), which are a requirement for voting by mail.

To receive your ballot by mail, the application must be received by the County Clerk 7 days prior to the election.

A voter may also apply in person to the County Clerk prior to 8:00 P.M. the day of the election.

These forms vary by county:

The County Clerk cannot accept faxed or emailed copies of an Application for Vote by Mail Ballot, unless you are a Military or Overseas Voter, since an original signature is required.