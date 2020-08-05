How To Register To Vote, Request a Mail-In Ballot & More In Pennsylvania – #Vote2020

Your voice, your vote, in our democracy they matter. They make our community and our country stronger. So make your vote count. Get registered or learn how to vote by or on November 3 in Pennsylvania.

We have a guide to voting in Pennsylvania (including eligibility requirements, registration information, and instructions to vote by mail).

ELIGIBILITY:

In order to vote in the 2020 presidential election, you must be at least 18 years or older on Election Day. You must also be a citizen of the United States and follow the residency and registration requirements. If you are homeless, you can still vote.

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE:

The registration deadline in Pennsylvania to vote in the November election is October 19, 2020.

YOU CAN REGISTER TO VOTE ONLINE

Online voter registration is one way to register to vote. You can also use the online voter registration form at register.votespa.gov. You can also use that site to change your name, address, political party affiliation, and tell us whether you need assistance to vote.

REGISTER TO VOTE IN PERSON OR VIA MAIL

You can also register to vote by U.S. mail or at certain government agency locations, such as a PennDOT Photo License and Driver’s License Center.

You can find the form to register to vote by mail by clicking here.

REQUESTING A MAIL-IN BALLOT

To vote by mail-in ballot, you must submit your application by 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Election Day (Tuesday, October 27, 2020). All ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Similar to an absentee ballot, you may apply to receive a mail-in ballot in the mail to complete and return to your county election office. You do not need to provide a reason for requesting a mail-in ballot.

Registered voters may apply to vote by mail-in ballot in an election via an online application. Click here for more details.

Beginning 50 days before an election, you may download a mail-in ballot application form on the state's website. You need to print, complete, sign, and deliver (or mail) the application to your county election office.

You may also request a mail-in ballot in person. Beginning 50 days before an election, voters can stop by their county election office to apply in person.

VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT

If you will be out of the area on Election Day, you can apply to vote by an absentee ballot. This is intended for college students, or those whose work/vacation schedule will take them away from their home, members of the military, and more. Click here for more information.

Absentee ballots can be requested online, sent in via email, or requested in person. Click here for the online application.