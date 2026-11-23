There's a new place to go ice skating in Freehold this winter, so bundle up and lace up your skates...it's already open.

There's a new ice skating rink at Freehold Raceway Mall

If you were at Freehold Raceway Mall over the weekend, you may have seen it. The brand new ice skating rink is at Dick's House of Sport (where Lord & Taylor used to be). The impressive two-story retail store features several sports experiences, and now ice skating is one of them.

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Freehold Raceway Mall Freehold Raceway Mall

This isn't an indoor skating rink, it's outdoors, and it's big. The rink can accommodate 70 skaters at a time. The grand opening celebration was on Saturday (November 21). Olaf, Elsa, and Anna from the Disney movie, Frozen, were there to meet and greet the first skaters. A live DJ provided entertainment, and Meg's Cake and Coffee Bar Truck was on site serving up warm drinks and sweet treats.

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Season passes are available for individuals or families. Your season pass will give you free admission for all open skate times. The rink is open Thursday and Friday from 4 PM - 8 PM, Saturday from 1 PM - 5 PM, and Sunday from 11 AM - 3 PM. It will be closed on Thanksgiving day and Christmas day. For holiday hours, click here. Don't worry, you don't need your own skates, you can rent them there on a first come, first serve basis.

The new outdoor ice skating rink at Dick's House of Sport in Freehold Raceway Mall is open now until late-February. Don't miss the fun.