If you're looking for something to do that will leave you feeling festive, I've got a great idea for you and your family.

Princeton Garden Theatre to show Christmas movies for $5

The iconic Princeton Garden Theatre on Nassau Street has announced its $5 Family Matinee Series has returned. Showing on its big screen will be family-friendly movies, great for any age. If you have extended family visiting for the holidays, this would thrill the young ones and leave your older guests feeling nostalgic. Did you know the theater opened in 1920?

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The movies begin at 10 AM

Here's what will be showing over the next month:

Friday, November 27 at 10 AM - Elf starring Will Ferrell (2003)

Saturday, November 28 at 10 AM - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Saturday, December 5 at 10 AM - Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Saturday, December 12 at 10 AM - Polar Express (2004)

Saturday, December 19 at 10 AM - The Grinch (2018)

Thursday, December 24 at 10 AM - The Polar Express

READ MORE: Palmer Square Christmas Tree to light November 27

The $5 Family Matinee Series is sponsored by Color Me Mine Princeton, JaZams, McCarter Theatre, and Princeton Public Library. Admission is free for you and your family if you're a member of the nonprofit theater. If you'd like to become a member, click here for more information.

The Christmas tree lighting in Palmer Square is November 27

For more festive fun, you're invited to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Palmer Square Princeton will be on Friday evening (November 27) from 5 PM - 6 PM. There will be live musical performances from the Princeton High School choir and The Sugarplums, winners of the CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge. The Flying Ivories (dueling pianos) will also be performing. Santa Claus will light the huge tree. This has been a Princeton tradition for over 85 years.

Princeton is a wonderful place to visit during the holiday. Stroll, shop, eat, and drink. You'll love it. The Princeton Garden Theatre is located at 160 Nassau Street in Princeton, NJ.

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