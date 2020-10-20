IKEA Will Buy Back Your Used Furniture Starting This November

While you're at IKEA this fall grabbing an order of the brand's delicious vegan veggie dogs, bring your used furniture and make some money back: The furniture giant will buy back furniture items from its customers to reduce waste starting this November. The launch of this program is timed to coincide with Black Friday to help promote sustainability. The furniture purchased back must be from IKEA, although proof of purchase or receipt is not needed.

This buy-back initiative will apply to fully assembled drawer units, tables, chairs, cabinets, desks, shelving, and cupboards. The amount of wear on the items will determine how much they will be purchased back for. No scratches and ideal condition will be 50 percent of the original price, minor scratches and wear will be 40 percent of the original price and well-used items will still be bought back for 30 percent of their original price.

This buy-back opportunity from IKEA will start on November 27th and end on December 3rd and will be launching in 27 countries around the world. This could lead to a permanent buy-back operation from the company which has already tested second-hand furniture sales in Glasgow and Edinburgh for over a year now.

“By making sustainable living more simple and accessible, IKEA hopes that the initiative will help its customers take a stand against excessive consumption this Black Friday and in the years to come,” said a press release from the company.

These kinds of buy-back operations and repairing, reusing, and recycling that IKEA supports and focuses on are part of a bigger plan to minimize unnecessary waste and help sustainability efforts worldwide.

IKEA has also launched the Food is Precious Initiative in 2017 to help minimize the company's food waste in their popular food courts. By February 2019 IKEA was able to reduce waste by 50 percent and have saved three million meals worth of food from waste. IKEA also announced in 2019 that it will invest $220 million towards becoming climate positive, it will invest the money in green energy, reforestation, and forest protection. IKEA now has many plant-based and vegetarian options available in all of its locations.

“Our ambition is to reduce more greenhouse gas emissions in absolute terms by 2030 than the entire IKEA value chain emits while growing the IKEA business,” said Torbjörn Lööf, IKEA Group CEO. IKEA is a reliable furniture brand with good ethics and values behind its products. The next time you find yourself shopping around IKEA be sure to get their vegan meatballs!