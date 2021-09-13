Jennifer Aniston Debuts Vegan and Cruelty-Free Haircare Line

Following the Friends reunion, ‘90s nostalgia is reaching an all-time high. Actress and 90s style icon Jennifer Aniston is taking that enthusiasm into the beauty industry, introducing her very first all-vegan hair car brand LolaVie. The cruelty-free hair brand aims to bring plant-based consumers all the tools they need to achieve “The Rachel” without any animal involvement. Aniston just launched her LolaVie brand to bring the market a haircare brand that avoids all animal products and strays away from any form of animal testing.

“This project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you,” Aniston wrote on social media. “So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made without all the bad stuff … we’re paraben-free, cruelty-free because we love our animals.”

Aniston spent five years developing the LolaVie product line, making certain that the new vegan hair care line would only use organic, animal-free ingredients. The brand’s inaugural product is the Glossing Detangler – a lightweight spray designed to prime hair for styling and detangle long hair. The product also contains lemon extract, a super fruit complex, chia seeds, and vegetable ceramides to provide an all-natural shine to consumers’ hair.

LolaVie’s upcoming products aim to present the same blend of natural ingredients with the latest haircare science to provide the best service to consumers. The brand intends to release the products one at a time following the Glossing Detangler’s debut. The brand is prioritizing its vegan status, claiming that it aims to create a beauty product that avoids harm to animals or the environment.

“LolaVie is committed to doing its part for the planet and to being more sustainable. In addition to using recyclable packaging wherever possible, we’re proud to fortify our products with bamboo essence instead of de-ionized (common) water,” the website states.

The actress’ brand joins a growing list of celebrity haircare brands. Earlier this year, fellow actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed her personal brand Anomaly – boasting a completely vegan and cruelty-free range of products. The affordable products could be found at Target locations nationwide at $5.99 per item. Chopra’s haircare line features four shampoos, three conditioners, and a conditioning face mask. Developed over a year and a half with brand incubator Maesa, Chopra aimed to increase the accessibility of sustainable beauty products.

Aniston also joins Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, who debuted vegan brand JVN Hair in August alongside biotech company Amyris. The haircare brand released four categories of products meant for all genders and hair types including Nurture for dry hair; Undamage for overtreated; Complete for styling; and Embody for volume treatment for fine hair.

The beauty industry is rapidly adopting sustainable production methods as consumer interest is increasingly demanding cruelty-free and environmentally conscious products. Both companies and countries have recognized this trend and started redesigning the products across the beauty industry. Recently, Mexico became the first North American country to completely ban the sale of cosmetics that use animal testing. The unanimously passed legislation will make Mexico the 41st country to ban animal-tested cosmetics, marking a significant shift in the international beauty industry.

Even though several states in the US including Hawaii and California have banned cosmetic animal testing, a federal bill has failed to pass into law. In 2019, Senator Cory Booker [D-NJ] introduced a federal bill entitled The Humane Cosmetics Act that would ban cosmetic animal testing across the United States and disallow the import of cosmetics tested on animals. While no federal law is expected to pass soon, companies such as LolaVie are changing the beauty industry to meet consumer demand regardless of federal regulation.