Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 30, 2021

(Craig Allen photo).

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature53° - 60°
WindsFrom the Northeast
17 - 30 mph (Gust 37 mph)
15 - 26 knots (Gust 32 knots)
Waves3 - 8 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature56° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:18pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:55a		High
Sun 12:05p		Low
Sun 6:02p		High
Mon 12:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:19a		High
Sun 11:39a		Low
Sun 5:26p		High
Sun 11:56p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:31a		High
Sun 11:53a		Low
Sun 5:38p		High
Mon 12:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:23a		High
Sun 11:35a		Low
Sun 5:30p		High
Sun 11:52p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:00a		High
Sun 3:45p		Low
Sun 10:07p		High
Mon 4:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:00a		High
Sun 11:53a		Low
Sun 6:00p		High
Mon 12:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:34a		High
Sun 2:52p		Low
Sun 9:41p		High
Mon 3:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:27a		High
Sun 12:33p		Low
Sun 6:23p		High
Mon 12:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:34a		High
Sun 11:37a		Low
Sun 5:33p		High
Sun 11:56p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 6:01a		High
Sun 12:07p		Low
Sun 5:53p		High
Mon 12:31a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:41a		High
Sun 11:44a		Low
Sun 5:32p		High
Mon 12:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:35a		High
Sun 12:41p		Low
Sun 6:34p		High
Mon 1:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

