Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 87° Winds From the South

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 8:30a High

Wed 2:51p Low

Wed 9:48p High

Thu 3:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:54a High

Wed 2:25p Low

Wed 9:12p High

Thu 2:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:06a High

Wed 2:39p Low

Wed 9:24p High

Thu 3:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:58a High

Wed 2:21p Low

Wed 9:16p High

Thu 2:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:09a Low

Wed 12:35p High

Wed 6:31p Low

Thu 1:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:32a High

Wed 2:50p Low

Wed 9:39p High

Thu 3:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:16a Low

Wed 12:09p High

Wed 5:38p Low

Thu 1:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:07a High

Wed 3:44p Low

Wed 10:12p High

Thu 4:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:04a High

Wed 2:40p Low

Wed 9:14p High

Thu 3:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 8:21a High

Wed 3:03p Low

Wed 9:29p High

Thu 3:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:16a High

Wed 2:45p Low

Wed 9:11p High

Thu 3:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 9:11a High

Wed 3:40p Low

Wed 10:06p High

Thu 4:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft.

SUN: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).