It was just a few weeks ago that I told you a popular restaurant chain in New Jersey and Pennsylvania is expanding once again.

LaScala's Fire is opening a new location in Freehold Raceway Mall

LaScala's Fire has picked Freehold to open a new location, but, at the time no specific location had been named, but, I just found out where it's going to be. Freehold Raceway Mall will be the home of the new restaurant. It's expected to open in early 2027.

READ MORE: Freehold Raceway Mall welcomes two new stores & celebrates a grand reopening

Google/LaScala's Fire Marlton Google/LaScala's Fire Marlton

LaScala's Fire is family owned and operated. The menu is inspired by the family's roots, dating back to the 1920s when Rob LaScala's grandparents came to the this country from Italy, and landed in Philadelphia.

The food's described as "classic Italian American reimagined"

The website says, "Welcome to the family," so don't leave yours at home, bring them. It's like Sunday dinner every night at LaScala's Fire. You're sure to find something you'll love on the menu. The food is described as "Classic Italian American reimagined." The starters include ricotta and burrata boards, meatballs, and arancini. There are salads, paninis, pizza, pasta, eggplant, chicken dishes, veal, seafood entrees, and more.

READ MORE: Von Maur department store's first NJ location coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

LaScala's Fire via Facebook LaScala's Fire via Facebook

Fogo de Chao Brazilian steakhouse is also opening in the mall in 2027

LaScala's Fire isn't the only new restaurant coming soon to Freehold Raceway Mall. Fogo de Chao, the Brazilian steakhouse chain, will also be opening in 2027. The restaurant is well-known all over the world. If you've never been, it's a fun experience. The restaurant serves all different kinds of top-notch meats. They are carved and served right at your table, continuously, so save your appetite.

Freehold Raceway Mall is a shopping, dining, and entertainment destination that keeps getting better and better. Dick's House of Sport opened its second New Jersey location there recently, as well. Von Maur department store will be opening in 2027. It will be New Jersey's very first location.

Freehold Raceway Mall is located at 3710 Route 9 in Freehold, NJ.