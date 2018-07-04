Local Chain Offering Military Discount on 4th
Outback Steakhouse offers a 10% Heroes discount everyday to service men and women, but today, for the 4th of July, that discount is 20% off. The Heroes discount is also available to police, firefighters, and first responders.
There are a few restrictions and you do have to show a valid state or federal id. You can get all the details here.
Outback Steakhouse has several area locations, including Bensalem, PA, Marlton, NJ, and Cherry Hill, NJ. Click here to find a location near you and Happy 4th of July!