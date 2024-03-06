SPOTTED: Mark Ruffalo in Delaware County Filming for a New HBO Max Series!

Hey Mark Ruffalo fans! Try not to freak out if you see him hanging out in Delaware County.

The word is out - Award-winning actor Mark Ruffalo has been seen on location in Delco filming for a new HBO Max series!

Remember 'Mare of Easttown' starring Kate Winslet? The popular 2021 limited series was shot and set in multiple locations in Delaware County and Chester County. It ended up being a hit on HBO Max, winning 4 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Mark Ruffalo is set to fill Kate Winslet's big shoes in the next part of the anthology series.

What do we know about the TV show?

The new show is called 'Task.' Since this is a follow-up show, it's safe to assume it takes place in the same "universe" as 'Mare of Eastown'.

We don't know much else about the follow-up show just yet, or whether or not Kate Winslet will be making an appearance on the show! Fingers crossed she will - keep your eyes peeled!

Mark Ruffalo spotted in Delaware County

Mark Ruffalo was seen at "A Cut Above" deli in Newtown Square and snapped a picture with a fan!

Philadelphia or Hollywood?

This isn't the only TV show filming in the Philadelphia region! In January, actress Amanda Seyfried was spotted tagging along Philadelphia police in Kensington for a ride-along to get ready for a new television mini series.

Ruffalo will be attending the Oscars this weekend as he's nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Poor Things."

Can't wait to see the new shows! Keep your eyes peeled for film crews!

