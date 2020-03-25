My Secret Weapon in Eating Healthy and Not Gaining Weight This Week: Meal Delivery

I am a hungry person. As I write this I have an opened back of cashew nuts to the left of my computer. In fact, I seem to reach for salty snacks like nuts and chips as a "reward" for sitting at my table, computer open, hands typing as fast as my fingers can move across the keyboard -- editing, writing, answering emails, sending proposals. I am one busy and productive worker-from-home, but unfortunately, I send some of that over-manic energy into putting things into my mouth with equal precision. Cashews, Blueberries, Almonds, Baked Chips and Coffee. Lots and lots of coffee. Fortunately, when it comes to meals, I take it light, plant-based and not too complicated. The secret to the fact that I haven't gained about 100 pounds in the past ten days: Daily Harvest.

The little cups of white, clean, easy-to-store plastic containers with the cheerfully colored tops have arrived on my doorstep just in time to save me from heavy pasta dinners or overly carb-rich lunches. Their promise of "this is good for you, this is pre-portioned, and this is a whole plant-based food that will not make you feel logy" means I can pop open a smoothie in the morning or a grain bowl or soup at mid-day or dinner, blend (in the case of the smoothie), heat and serve, has me covered. My husband is chowing down on heavy pizza or burgers while I sit there, wine in hand (that's dinner, folks, only dinner) and eat my DH meal and feel so satisfied, healthy and light.

The update from DH: They just added new packaging that is100% compostable and recyclable, made from plant-based, renewable fiber that breaks down naturally instead of sitting in a landfill forever. They also added 50 percent more soup to their soup meals. (Good for us hungry people) but they took the portions down o

My only caveat: Read the instructions. I got a little too blithely full of myself and one time I put a grain bowl in the Nutribullet, added water and blended. It tasted well kind of like a salad that had been watered down and chopped too finely. In other words: total fail. This was not their fault. My redemption: when I heated up a grain bowl, then put it on a bed of baby spinach and added half an avocado, sliced, blending warm (quinoa and squash) to chilled (the spinach leaves and avocado slices) and had the most delectable lunch one could imagine. I patted myself on the back.

I recommended DH to my team, and they each got their boxes just yesterday and today. Here is what they have to say about it. I say, snack on .... these meals are a life (and waist) saver!