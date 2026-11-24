Wow. A beloved Jersey Shore ice cream shop has won a national award.

A La Mode in Ocean City was thrilled to announce that it's one of only six shops in the country to receive this prestigious honor. It has received the Triple Scoop Excellence Award, after earning three blue ribbons. Check out the awards below.

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Back in July the popular shop in the southern part of town entered into the Ice Cream Clinic, an annual ice cream tasting and sensory experience competition, which is held at the North American Ice Cream Association's convention.

Ice cream shops from all over America enter their vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream in hopes of getting a high score, with 43 points being the highest. Each flavor is judged in six different categories to determine its quality. A few of the categories are flavor, color, texture, and how it melts.

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The shop couldn't be more excited, as it's been trying to snag this award for five years. They said it took a ton of trial and error, but its ice cream finally earned three blue ribbons, which snagged them the Triple Scoop Excellence Award.

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"It means so much to bring this award back to OCNJ to our incredible community of ice cream lovers. You are the reason we strive for excellence, with the goal of sprinkling joy around us."

I'm sure you'll want to visit A La Mode after winning such a flavorful award. It's located 301 East 55th Street in Ocean City, New Jersey. For more on this well-deserved award, click here.