Philadelphia Flower Show 2021 is Being Compared to Fyre Festival

Many people look forward to the annual Philadelphia Flower show which is taking place this year on through June 13. Every year the usually spectacular event takes place at the Philadelphia Convention Center indoors. However in this new pandemic era, the show is happening outside at FDR Park. Opening weekend was apparently a disaster in the eyes of a lot of guests. According to Philly Eater, the public was left unsatisfied with this outdoor adjustment and a countless number of people demanded refunds.

The problems with this event began immediately. As attendees parked their cars, there were no directions on where to go or what to do. According to Philly Eater, everyone ended up waiting in a line for over an hour in the 93 degree weather. Not to mention the 45 dollar tickets were sold prior to the event, so there was no reason to be waiting at all. I can’t imagine who wouldn’t be angered waiting in this extreme heat with no water!

The problems only worsened when guests finally made it into the park. The website had clearly stated that no outside food or beverages were allowed into the park. However, once inside, guests were forced to wait in another long line and purchase the much needed water for $4.00. On top of that, when attempting to buy food, many of the options were sold out. According to Philly Eater, guests began to receive meals such as short rib which was definitely an odd choice for a 90 degree day. Plus, a lot of people complained that the hoagies were limp and soggy. This show was so unorganized that Jennifer Zavala, the chef who invented the birria pop-up Juana Tamale, shared a Facebook post comparing the flower show to the infamous 2017 Fyre Festival.

To put it lightly, the Fyre Festival was an absolute disaster that was supposed to be a luxury music festival funded by Billy McFarland. When guests arrived at the destination, there was no food, tents or the performers promised. The Flower Show seems to compare to this due to their disorganization and lack of resources. Hopefully in 2022, the show will be able to return to its usual destination and bring the people of Philadelphia the happiness it used to.