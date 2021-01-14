Taco Bell heard its devoted fans' outcries loud and clear after the fast-food chain removed potatoes from its menu, and has since decided to remedy the choice by bringing them back. Taco Bell chose to ax potatoes from its offerings on August 13th of last year to streamline the menu after the restaurants moved to drive-thru only in light of COVID-19. The cuts, unfortunately, ended up targeting vegan and vegetarians eaters more than anyone else. Taco Bell listened to its diehard followers' devastation and now plans to double-down on plant-based choices by adding back potatoes and eventually introducing Beyond Meat as another meatless option.

Potatoes Are Coming Back to Taco Bell's Permanent Menu This Spring

The potatoes’ homecoming will fall on March 11th of this year, returning to the menu as an excellent substitute for any protein, as well as making a debut in new menu items. The potato menu will include items like the Potato Soft Taco and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. The ingredient's return will help carry the burden put on black beans after the untimely removal, which left the menu with beans as the only viable plant-based substitute for meat.

“The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarians we are making this year,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. “We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious, and even meat-eaters will love.” With the majority of restaurants moving to take-out, a plant-based fast-food option will be there for the taco lovers or fast-food eaters who crave a healthier and more sustainable option to meat.

Taco Bell Looks to Add Beyond Meat to Menu in Future

Taco Bell also plans to experiment with Beyond Meat products in this revamped menu. While the company hasn’t outline any specific items, this addition reflects that the fast-food chain is listening to its customers. This continues a trend that started in 2019 when Taco Bell dedicated a section of the menu solely for vegetarians and then introducing its “Veggie Mode” screen to make the menu-board easier to navigate. Slashing potatoes last summer showed that while the company may try to streamline its menu, the vegetarian section should be deemed untouchable in order to please plant-based eaters. For the vegans, it is as easy as asking for any item to be “al fresco” to fit their dietary guidelines, and in March, it will be even simpler to make any item plant-based by asking for potatoes instead of meat.

Taco Bell devotees will see the potato's return and know now more than ever that the brand is listening to its meat-free customers. In the future, you can look forward to an expanded “Veggie Mode” menu that seems like it will only keep growing for all meatless fast-food lovers.