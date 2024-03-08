Score Tickets To The MAAC Basketball Tournament

The Hercules Tires MAAC Mens and Women Basketball Tournament tips-off on March 12th at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City! To celebrate, PST has your chance to win tickets for the FINALS on March 16th!

Cheer on local favorite Rider University as they take on the best that MAAC has to offer including Iona, Marist, Saint Peters, and Quinnipiac! We're giving away tickets to both the Men's Finals and the Women's Finals, you can pick which game you want to go to below. Don't miss the MAACtion!

For tickets visit MAACSports.com.