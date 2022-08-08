SPOILERS AHEAD: Lady Gaga’s Expected Setlist & Performance Time for New York’s ‘Chromatica Ball’ at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

It's finally here! After years of delay, Lady Gaga will be in the New York City area on Thursday (July 12), and we cannot wait for her ‘Chromatica Ball’ Tour!

Lady Gaga will be at the MetLife Stadium (the Meadowlands) in East Rutherford, NJ. It’s her first stop in the New York City area in years.

The reviews for the ‘Chromatica Ball’ have been incredible overseas. It hit North America on August 6 in Toronto, and the word on the street is it’s an INCREDIBLE Show.

But seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead, so consider yourself warned.

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at the stadium. We've got that here.

What Time Does the Lady Gaga Concert in New Jersey Start?

Parking lots open at 2:30 pm. General Admission guests can line up as early as 2:30 pm when the parking lots open.

Gates to the stadium open at 6:30 pm on Thursday night.

The "event" begins at 7:30 pm, according to avenue officials.

Lady Gaga does NOT have an opening act, so we think she’ll take to the stage around 9:10 pm. However, this is JUST an estimate and we advise that you’re in your seats earlier than that. Stadium shows can be tricky and crowded. Don’t be rushing!

What Will Lady Gaga's New York Setlist Be In East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands?

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

It's a New York City show, it's possible that a few surprises may be in store. We asked our sources and they were TIGHT-LIPPED about those rumors of any surprise guests.

PRELUDE:

Bad Romance

Just Dance

Poker Face

ACT 1:

Alice

Replay

Monster

ACT 2:

911

Sour Candy

Telephone

LoveGame

ACT 3 (performed on A-Stage to B-Stage):

Babylon

Free Woman

Born This Way

ACT 4 (Performed on B-Stage):

Shallow

Remember Us This way

The Edge of Glory

1000 Doves

Fun Tonight

Enigma

FINALE:

Stupid Love

Rain On Me

WAIT, WHAT IS LADY GAGA'S 'CHROMATICA BALL' ENCORE SONG?

Hold My Hand

If you're going to the show, have the BEST time ever. Be sure to pack lots of glitter.