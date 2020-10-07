Taylor Swift Is Voting for Joe Biden and Here’s Why

Taylor Swift is voicing her support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The "Cardigan" singer graces the cover of V Magazine's Thought Leader's Issue.

Swift shared a photo of the brand new magazine cover alongside an image of her with homemade Biden and Harris cookies on Wednesday (October 7), just prior to the vice presidential debate set to air this evening.

"I spoke to V Magazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president," Swift captioned the photos. "So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting Kamala Harris by yelling at the T.V. a lot. And I also have custom cookies."

Swift's reason behind voting for Biden and Harris is because of their aligned beliefs regarding equality and how she believes they will handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," Swift says in the issue.

"Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first," she continues in the interview. "The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them."

"I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election," she adds. "Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs."