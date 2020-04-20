The Best and ‘Creamiest’ Vegan Mac and Cheese Recipe
You can find an excuse to enjoy a bowl of mac and cheese any day of the week, whether it's on a cold, cozy evening or a hot, sunny day. We all love mac and cheese, but sometimes it can make you feel over-stuffed or bogged down. Well, that's where this recipe comes in: This dish is light enough to make you feel nourished instead of full, while satisfying your craving. This recipe uses potatoes, carrots, and nutritional yeast as a dairy-free cheese sauce on top of shell pasta.
This recipe only takes 15 minutes to prep and 15 minutes to cook and you can enjoy the leftovers for up to a week. I personally like to add a little hot sauce to this recipe for a dash of spice. Or, you can sprinkle bread crumbs on top and let them cook for about 5 extra minutes for a crunchy mac & cheese dish. Make this for dinner or a side dish to go with your entree. Kids will love the taste of this creamy-yet-light mac and cheese too!
Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Total Time: 30 Minutes
Servings: 3 people
Why we love it: This dish is incredibly easy to make and is 'healthier' than traditional mac and cheese dishes because this one uses plant-based ingredients. You can use any pasta shell or noodle you like or a gluten-free option.
Make it for: Lunch or dinner and refrigerate the leftovers for the rest of the week. This dish is comforting without the 'stuffed' feeling of overeating.
Creamy Almond Mac n’ Cheese
Ingredients
- 8oz dry pasta of choice
- 1-2 medium potatoes peeled; about 250g
- 1/2 onion about 100g
- 1 large carrot peeled; about 100g
- 1/3 cup almonds toasted
- 1/3 cup plant-based milk
- 2 tbsp miso paste
- 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 tsp red chili flakes
- 1/2 tsp sea salt to taste
Instructions
- Cook your pasta according to package instructions; drain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, chop the potato, onion, and carrot into small pieces; place into a pot and cover with water.
- Boil the veggies for 8-9 minutes, until fork-tender.
- Drain the veggies and add to a blender along with all the remaining ingredients.
- Blend until smooth and creamy, adding more seasoning if desired. (The sauce should be salty as it will be mixed with the pasta.)
- Toss the sauce with the pasta until combined, then serve warm.