The Best and ‘Creamiest’ Vegan Mac and Cheese Recipe

You can find an excuse to enjoy a bowl of mac and cheese any day of the week, whether it's on a cold, cozy evening or a hot, sunny day. We all love mac and cheese, but sometimes it can make you feel over-stuffed or bogged down. Well, that's where this recipe comes in: This dish is light enough to make you feel nourished instead of full, while satisfying your craving. This recipe uses potatoes, carrots, and nutritional yeast as a dairy-free cheese sauce on top of shell pasta.

This recipe only takes 15 minutes to prep and 15 minutes to cook and you can enjoy the leftovers for up to a week. I personally like to add a little hot sauce to this recipe for a dash of spice. Or, you can sprinkle bread crumbs on top and let them cook for about 5 extra minutes for a crunchy mac & cheese dish. Make this for dinner or a side dish to go with your entree. Kids will love the taste of this creamy-yet-light mac and cheese too!

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Total Time: 30 Minutes
Servings: 3 people
Why we love it: This dish is incredibly easy to make and is 'healthier' than traditional mac and cheese dishes because this one uses plant-based ingredients. You can use any pasta shell or noodle you like or a gluten-free option.
Make it for: Lunch or dinner and refrigerate the leftovers for the rest of the week. This dish is comforting without the 'stuffed' feeling of overeating.

Creamy Almond Mac n’ Cheese

Ingredients

  • 8oz dry pasta of choice
  • 1-2 medium potatoes peeled; about 250g
  • 1/2 onion about 100g
  • 1 large carrot peeled; about 100g
  • 1/3 cup almonds toasted
  • 1/3 cup plant-based milk
  • 2 tbsp miso paste
  • 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp red chili flakes
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt to taste

Instructions

  1. Cook your pasta according to package instructions; drain and set aside.
  2. Meanwhile, chop the potato, onion, and carrot into small pieces; place into a pot and cover with water.
  3. Boil the veggies for 8-9 minutes, until fork-tender.
  4. Drain the veggies and add to a blender along with all the remaining ingredients.
  5. Blend until smooth and creamy, adding more seasoning if desired. (The sauce should be salty as it will be mixed with the pasta.)
  6. Toss the sauce with the pasta until combined, then serve warm.
The Beet Source: The Best and ‘Creamiest’ Vegan Mac and Cheese Recipe
Filed Under: Dinner, featured, gluten free
Categories: Lifestyle
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top