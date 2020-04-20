The Best and ‘Creamiest’ Vegan Mac and Cheese Recipe

You can find an excuse to enjoy a bowl of mac and cheese any day of the week, whether it's on a cold, cozy evening or a hot, sunny day. We all love mac and cheese, but sometimes it can make you feel over-stuffed or bogged down. Well, that's where this recipe comes in: This dish is light enough to make you feel nourished instead of full, while satisfying your craving. This recipe uses potatoes, carrots, and nutritional yeast as a dairy-free cheese sauce on top of shell pasta.

This recipe only takes 15 minutes to prep and 15 minutes to cook and you can enjoy the leftovers for up to a week. I personally like to add a little hot sauce to this recipe for a dash of spice. Or, you can sprinkle bread crumbs on top and let them cook for about 5 extra minutes for a crunchy mac & cheese dish. Make this for dinner or a side dish to go with your entree. Kids will love the taste of this creamy-yet-light mac and cheese too!

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Servings: 3 people

Why we love it: This dish is incredibly easy to make and is 'healthier' than traditional mac and cheese dishes because this one uses plant-based ingredients. You can use any pasta shell or noodle you like or a gluten-free option.

Make it for: Lunch or dinner and refrigerate the leftovers for the rest of the week. This dish is comforting without the 'stuffed' feeling of overeating.