The BEST Food Truck in All of NJ Is Probably Not What You’d Expect
One of my favorite spring and summer time festivities is heading over to a good old fashioned food truck festival. Food trucks are where you'll find some of the best, authentic, non-pretentious food and you can't convince me otherwise.
And since many of them are owned and operated by locals who've been cooking certain types of food for years, it's also a great way to support local business.
But for now, let's set taco, burger, pizza, Mediterranean, ice cream, and cheesesteak food trucks aside...
Have you ever been to a Thai food truck??
If not, then it's probably worth a trip to check out the BEST food truck in all of New Jersey.
According to Eat This, Not That, the best food truck in Jersey is Aroy-D the Thai Elephant in Hoboken NJ.
"Hoboken's Aroy-D the Thai Elephant is a great choice for classics like pad Thai, but you'll want to be sure to try other favorites like its Panang curry mango salad with grilled shrimp." -(Eat This)
And no, they don't just operate with a food truck - the truck accompanies their restaurant located at 605 Bloomfield Ave , Verona, NJ.
Their shrimp pad-that looks pretty clutch. Yum!
Have you ever been to Aroy-D's food truck? Let us know if it's the best you've ever been to - or at least among the best! Be sure to do a lot of food truck exploration this summer... Ya know, for research!