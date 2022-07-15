The BEST Food Truck in All of NJ Is Probably Not What You’d Expect

One of my favorite spring and summer time festivities is heading over to a good old fashioned food truck festival. Food trucks are where you'll find some of the best, authentic, non-pretentious food and you can't convince me otherwise.

And since many of them are owned and operated by locals who've been cooking certain types of food for years, it's also a great way to support local business.

Young men enjoy talking and eating pasta at food truck Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

But for now, let's set taco, burger, pizza, Mediterranean, ice cream, and cheesesteak food trucks aside...

Have you ever been to a Thai food truck??

If not, then it's probably worth a trip to check out the BEST food truck in all of New Jersey.

According to Eat This, Not That, the best food truck in Jersey is Aroy-D the Thai Elephant in Hoboken NJ.

"Hoboken's Aroy-D the Thai Elephant is a great choice for classics like pad Thai, but you'll want to be sure to try other favorites like its Panang curry mango salad with grilled shrimp." -(Eat This)

And no, they don't just operate with a food truck - the truck accompanies their restaurant located at 605 Bloomfield Ave , Verona, NJ.

Their shrimp pad-that looks pretty clutch. Yum!

Have you ever been to Aroy-D's food truck? Let us know if it's the best you've ever been to - or at least among the best! Be sure to do a lot of food truck exploration this summer... Ya know, for research!

Here Are The Top 10 Hot Dog Spots in Central Jersey According to Yelp.com! Hot Dog!