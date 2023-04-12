The Tanning Zone Is Officially Closing This Mercer County Location

What a sad day for Ewing, New Jersey! I just got the news that The Tanning Zone is closing down their Ewing location and it’s happening super soon.

The Tanning Zone is currently located at 214 Scotch Road in Ewing right in the same shopping center as Metro Grill. I’m sad about this! This was my go-to tanning salon to stop at during the winter to feel that summer glow I crave all year round.

The Tanning Zone is home to 2 other locations in the area, so if you have a membership, don’t worry, you’ll still get your money’s worth!

google earth google earth loading...

I got word that the final tan will be on April 30 and once May hits, customers will have to either go to their Hamilton location on Quakerbridge Road or to their Bordentown location which is located at 270 Dunns Mill Road.

The Tanning Zone team is taking all of the beds from the Ewing locations and distributing them amongst the Bordentown and Hamiton locations.

They’re making the transition very easy on their customers which is great.

canva canva loading...

If you already have a membership, there’s nothing you need to do if you wish to continue because all session and membership charges are interchangeable throughout all of the Tanning Zone locations, so just make sure to not go to Ewing by mistake!

Their doors will close officially on May 1st, so if you want to cancel an ongoing membership, make sure to do it by April 30 or you’ll get charged for the month of May. It’s sad, but we’ll just have to visit their Hamilton and Bordentown locations!

Rent The Jersey Shore House This Summer in Seaside The Jersey Shore house is available to rent, and it's not to late to book your stay for the summer!