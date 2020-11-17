Third Annual Winter Arts Market in Lawrenceville is Canceled

According to Central Jersey.com, the Winter Arts Market which would be the third annual one, has been canceled for this year. It was supposed to take place on November 22nd, but now due to Governor Murphy's executive order that limits outdoor gatherings, they have decided to cancel. According to their Facebook page, they do want you to keep an eye on their Facebook page this Sunday (November 22nd) for some updates because there's a way you can shop from home and support about 90 crafters that would have been at the upcoming Arts Market. For more details, please check out this article from Central Jersey.

Unfortunately, this terrible pandemic is far from over. We have been in this pandemic for 8 months now and I don't think any of us thought it would last this long. Millions of people have lost their lives, events have been canceled, and people are differing from COVID fatigue left and right which is probably why as soon as bars, restaurants and other indoor activity places opened up, people flocked to them. They needed to get out, they needed to do something besides just sit around their house. I get it, I was one of those people, but I was lucky enough to be able to visit my Dad's beach house. I still kept my family safe and I still engaged in safe activities and I am continuing to do so. Lawrenceville Main Street and Kelly Edelstein are doing a fantastic job at thinking 'outside the box' and still giving residents of Lawrenceville and people in surrounding areas a chance to support local crafters. I hope moving forward in this pandemic, more organizations can do the same.