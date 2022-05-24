This NJ Location is the USA’s Most Affordable Beach Town

For the second consecutive year, a New Jersey place is the most affordable beach towns in America.

Atlantic City has once again won the title of "The Most Affordable Beach Town" according to a report from Realtor.com.

Here's how the Realtor.com's editors determined the rankings, according to George Ratiu. manager of economic research:

"Our data team looked at the median home list prices of more than 1,300 towns located across America’s coastlines from May 2021 through April 2022. They all had at least 30 homes for sale in April, not including pending transactions.

We also wanted to make sure these places were more than just a strip of sand and surf. So we zeroed in on the towns with fun things to do outside the water, too, including restaurants and bars and arts and entertainment venues, using U.S. Census Bureau data.*

As we mentioned, Atlantic City topped the list for the entire country. The city's median list price for a single family home in the last year was $161,754. That number is actually a 18.8% increase from last year.

Atlantic City is the only New Jersey city or town in the Top 10 list. Others in the Top 5 include Deerfield Beach, Florida; New London, Connecticut; Mastic Beach, New York; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The article from Realtor.com can be found here.

