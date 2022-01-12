Well, that didn't take long. CentralJersey.com reports that Mastoris Diner, on Route 130 in Bordentown will become an upscale restaurant.

The article states the investment group that owns Mastoris, the Foggia Restaurant LLC, will be renovating the iconic diner and reopening it as an Italian restaurant under a new name.

The renovation will be a big one, as they plan to redo the entire building and outside terrace. If all goes well, it will be completed by the end of the summer.

The banquet hall and parking lot will also be remodeled to turn it into a space attached to the restaurant for private events...weddings, bridal and baby showers, and other parties.

Many will never forget that space as the best diner around, with freshly baked, legendary cinnamon and cheese bread.

The announcement that Mastoris would close for good shocked many a few weeks ago. Click here for all those details.

