Is your child thinking about setting up the classic summer activity; the lemonade stand with $1 cups of lemonade? Well, besides the lemonade mix and pitcher, don’t forget about the permit, health department inspection, and “other bureaucratic red tape,” as stated by Shore News Network.

New Jersey Senator Michael Doherty has been given approval by the state senate to allow children who want to start up makeshift businesses, such as the lemonade stand, to do so without permits and inspections, the Shore News Network reported.

“There’s an endless stream of stories from around the nation about children being harassed by local officials for running lemonade stands without permits,” Doherty stated to Shore News Network. Doherty further explains that instead of giving children the opportunity to harness entrepreneurship skills, they are just being taught harsh lessons by the “overzealous bureaucrats.”

This is not the first bill that Senator Michael Doherty has sponsored in regard to children and entrepreneurship. In 2016 Doherty sponsored the “Right to Shovel” law, which was created after two teenagers were told by police they could not go door to door to ask about shoveling snow without the right permits, Shore News Network reported.

Senator Michael Doherty states that no business is getting driven out of town due to a child selling lemonade in their front yard. He states that, “It’s absolute nonsense that we shouldn’t tolerate here in New Jersey,” Shore News Network reports.

The legislation is on its way to Governor Murphy’s desk to be reviewed.