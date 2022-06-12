3 of the best, thrilling roller coasters in New Jersey

Are you a thrill-seeker? New Jersey has some of the best roller coasters in the nation. And you can do 'em all in a day trip!

Whether you're looking for a day trip to Six Flags or headed down the shore, there's a roller coaster for the thrill-seeker in you.

I can say, I'm not really a thrill-seeker although I will be trying to top my ice bath record of 10 minutes and 13 seconds in two weeks, and this week, racing for a time at NJ Motorsports Park.

But roller coasters are another thing.

I don't seek them out, but from my travels around the state and the feedback from friends, family, and listeners, I've narrowed down the top three roller coasters in New Jersey.

At Great Adventure in Jackson, they boast the tallest roller coaster in the world, Kingda Ka!

If you're spending the day at the Jersey shore, head over to Casino Pier for a great ride on the Hydrus Roller Coaster with its 72-foot first drop.

Then there's the Great Nor'easter with its 95-foot drop at Morey's Pier in Wildwood.

If roller coasters aren't your thing, but you're heading down the shore this summer, here's a guide.

